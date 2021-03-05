Sei Investments Co. Buys 19,208 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

