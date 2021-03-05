Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,968 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of InMode worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of InMode by 77.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $77.80.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

