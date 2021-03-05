Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

