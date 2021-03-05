Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

