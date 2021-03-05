Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 529.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.