Sei Investments Co. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 4,218,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $17,602,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $7,270,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 309,624 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

