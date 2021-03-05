Sei Investments Co. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Synaptics worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Synaptics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Synaptics by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

