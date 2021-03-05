Sei Investments Co. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,856 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $65.64 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

