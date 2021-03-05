Sei Investments Co. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,891 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

