Sei Investments Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.