Sei Investments Co. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,243 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.69 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

