Sei Investments Co. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Huntsman by 278.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.68 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

