Sei Investments Co. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

