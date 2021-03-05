Sei Investments Co. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $105.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

