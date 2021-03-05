Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HHC opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

