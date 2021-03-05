Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $2,874,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

