Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,441.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,510.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,219.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.