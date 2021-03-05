Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 14,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $76.00 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

