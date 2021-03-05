Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of Avid Technology worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

