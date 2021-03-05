Sei Investments Co. Invests $3.18 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $122.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

