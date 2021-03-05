Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Argus downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

