Sei Investments Co. Purchases 26,782 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Domo worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,326 shares of company stock valued at $16,601,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

