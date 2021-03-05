Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,342 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of M/I Homes worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in M/I Homes by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MHO shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

