Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of GMS worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in GMS by 139.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

