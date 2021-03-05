Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,346 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,016,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,558,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

