Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,156 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

