Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,543 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

