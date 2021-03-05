Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,764 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

