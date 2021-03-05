Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,252 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Progress Software worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

