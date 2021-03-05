Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,251 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of 2U worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,801,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,901,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

