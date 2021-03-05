Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,768 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,470.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

