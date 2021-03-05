Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

