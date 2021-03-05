Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

