Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.38

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 21835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 157,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

