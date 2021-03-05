Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

SELB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $404.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.70.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

