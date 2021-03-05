Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.06 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00752760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.