Semux (SEM) Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Semux has a market capitalization of $160,707.30 and $1,780.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007800 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

