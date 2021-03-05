Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SENS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

SENS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,706,074. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

