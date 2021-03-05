SENSO Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.97 Million (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. SENSO has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. One SENSO token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

