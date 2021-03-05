Sentinel 24 Hour Volume Hits $676,624.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $28.90 million and $676,624.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

