Sentinel Protocol Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and $12.47 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.