Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $40.62 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

