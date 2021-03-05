Sentivate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $271,440.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and approximately $271,440.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00751418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

