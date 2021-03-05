Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

