Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $5.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $8.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

