Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB opened at $18.11 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

