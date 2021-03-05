Serum (SRM) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00010084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $246.73 million and approximately $145.25 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00464545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00082261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00458083 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.