Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.04

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.04 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 144,669 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.04. The firm has a market cap of £240.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

