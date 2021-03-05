SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Declares $0.89 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8901 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $28.30 on Friday. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.