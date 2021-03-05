SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Declares $0.89 Dividend

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8901 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $28.30 on Friday. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Get SGS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.