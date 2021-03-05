Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAWLF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

SAWLF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.93.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

